Saturday night forecast: Clear skies vanish as clouds move in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures stay okay going into this evening after such a great sunny day. We fall into the 50s after sunset and shouldn’t hit the 40s until around midnight. Winds will also be on the lighter side this evening and will change to be from the southeast. Clouds overtake the skies tomorrow with a slight chance for light scattered rain showers tomorrow evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts near 25 mph. Slight rain chance in the evening.

Although cloudy, the south winds will cause tomorrow to be warmer than today with many spots flirting with 70º. The best track for tomorrows train chance is to expect rain showers to develop along a line from Marysville to Salina with lots of holes in between as the showers move east into Sunday night. Rainfall amounts will be light at 0.05″ or less. Not very much...

Skies become partly cloudy with some sun breaking through off and on. Winds on Tuesday will once again be breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with temperatures Tuesday afternoon making the mid to upper 60s. Skies turn cloudy again Tuesday night as we will get yet another round of scattered light rain showers. Again, rainfall amounts Tuesday night will be low. A cold front pushed the rain east of here and cools temperatures slightly on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies again.

We turn on the wind machine Wednesday with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and crank it up on Thursday with winds from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts Thursday possibly over 40 mph at times. Temperatures Thursday will also be cooler in the low 50s. We could potentially freeze Thursday night and again Friday night.

More clouds this week with several chances for light rain shower/sprinkles (WIBW)

Taking Action:

We are mainly tracking isolated rain for tomorrow evening, not everyone will see rain and those that do may not even notice it due to how light and short lived it will be. Expect a few sprinkles Sunday evening.

