Saturday forecast: Sunny and Warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be sunny today with temperatures also getting into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Overall, a nice day. Skies remain mostly clear for most of tonight before cloud cover thickens for Sunday with a slight chance for an isolated light rain shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will be near 70º before cooling behind a cold front late Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts near 25 mph.

The chance for light rain on Sunday will end by Sunday night once we get behind the incoming cold front. The front will cool us down to the low to mid 60s on Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies remaining through Wednesday. There is a secondary chance for some light rain showers and sprinkles Monday night.

The clouds hang tight for Tuesday with wind returning out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will also be warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

We get another chance for rain on Tuesday night. This time it’s a little more widespread and little heavier than the sprinkles we can expect earlier in the week. Temperatures still hold steady this coming week with highs generally in the 60s and lows generally in the low 40s. We are tracking a FREEZE through on next Friday night so plan ahead for that if you need to.

Stable weather for the first week of April (WIBW)

Taking Action:

We are mainly tracking isolated rain for tomorrow night, not everyone will see rain and those that do may not even notice it due to how light and short lived it will be. Expect a few sprinkles if anything. While most of the rain next work week will be at night, keep checking the forecast daily in case confidence increases that rain could impact part of the daytime hours.

