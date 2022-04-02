Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who had been incarcerated for distribution of marijuana died on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Casey Wallace, 28, died on Friday, April 1. He was taken to St. John Hospital in Leavenworth where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

KDOC said the cause of Wallace’s death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, the Department said that when an inmate dies under its care, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Wallace had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.