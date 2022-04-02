KU’s Hanna Hawks to sing National Anthem before Final Four

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Outside of being sensational with a club, KU golfer Hanna Hawks has the voice of an angel. It’s helped bring her from Lawrence - to the Final Four.

“From the Kansas Golf Team, Hanna Hawks.” The Super Dome’s Public Address Announcer said.

“I never dreamed that college golf would get me this opportunity.” Hanna Hawks, a KU golfer, said.

Once KU punched their ticket to New Orleans, Hanna’s coach thought of her.

“When I first heard it when she sent in the video, I was like, this is a professional singer,” Lindsay Kuhle, KU Golf Coach, said. “She’s amazing.”

Every school in the final four needed an athlete to sing the national anthem. The Wellington, Kansas native was a natural choice.

“My coach actually texted me and my teammates know that I sing on occasion,” Hawks said. “She texted and said that they needed a representative so I sent in an audition and here I am.”

Her beautiful rendition earned her spot on the athlete quartet.

“There’s a reason she’s here,” Kuhle said. “She’s a wonderful performer, has worked hard on her voice, just like her golf game. But I think just more excited than anything.

She’ll dust off the nerves and tee off a great game.

“A combination of both,” Hawks said. “Super excited. Super grateful for the opportunity to represent the best school in the nation.”

Hawks will sing the National Anthem with an athlete from duke, Villanova and North Carolina before ku’s final four game, tipping off tomorrow around 5 pm tomorrow.

