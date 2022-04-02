Advertisement

KidWind Challenge kicks off in Topeka

Tech savvy middle school students put their skills to the test Saturday morning.
Tech savvy middle school students put their skills to the test Saturday morning.(WEI)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tech savvy middle school students put their skills to the test Saturday morning. The top teams competed in the State KidWind Challenge in Topeka, with kids from over 21 counties participating in this years annual event.

The challenge tests the energy output of wind tur-bines the students make themselves, along with presentations of their projects to a team of judges, and completing a knowledge quiz, as well.

Brother and sister team Kalin and Kaylee Olberding say they’re very excited to have this opportunity to showcase their skills.

Students have to receive 100 points to win.

Kalin and kaylee were currently in the lead when we spoke to them.

