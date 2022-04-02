Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House Friday evening signed off on a pair of bills touching on divisive issues addressed by legislatures across the U.S.

After facing opposition from educators, including those represented by the union, United Teachers of Wichita, the House approved a bill aimed at giving parents more oversight with their children’s education. The bill, known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ would allow parents the option to inspect classroom lessons and materials and would require teachers to submit their curriculum prior to each school year.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Another bill the House approved seeks to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The Senate in late March took similar action with approval of a bill proponents dubbed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

The bill the House approved addressing the issue will go back to the Senate.

As of Friday night, neither bill the House passed has enough support to override a potential veto from Governor Laura Kelly.

