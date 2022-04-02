Kansas to erect Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly passed a bill that will allow the state to build a Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Friday, April 1, she signed Senate Bill 330, which authorizes the construction of a permanent memorial to honor Kansas Gold Star families on Statehouse Grounds.

The legislation comes after Gov. Kelly asked LTG Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, to explore the process to install a permanent monument and lead the formation of the Gold Star Memorial Fundraising Committee.

Kelly said Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired Marine Corps warrant officer and only living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, personally challenged her to add a Gold Star Families Monument on Statehouse grounds. She said the pair met at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Olathe Veteran’s Memorial Park in September 2020.

A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while they served in a time of conflict.

The Governor said the monument will be on the Veterans’ Walk at the Kansas Statehouse.

