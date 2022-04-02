Advertisement

Kansas to erect Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly passed a bill that will allow the state to build a Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Friday, April 1, she signed Senate Bill 330, which authorizes the construction of a permanent memorial to honor Kansas Gold Star families on Statehouse Grounds.

The legislation comes after Gov. Kelly asked LTG Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, to explore the process to install a permanent monument and lead the formation of the Gold Star Memorial Fundraising Committee.

Kelly said Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired Marine Corps warrant officer and only living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, personally challenged her to add a Gold Star Families Monument on Statehouse grounds. She said the pair met at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Olathe Veteran’s Memorial Park in September 2020.

A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while they served in a time of conflict.

The Governor said the monument will be on the Veterans’ Walk at the Kansas Statehouse.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Tray'vonne Jones
Father of slain Topeka infant charged with murder
KU issued an alert Friday for a possible armed suspect.
UPDATE: KU says no longer any threat to campus
FILE
RCPD warns drivers to beware of elk after truck hits 2
Jackie Hay
Kansas Missing and Unsolved renews call to find Topeka girl missing since 1981

Latest News

Bobbi Price
Services set for late Marshall Co. Communications Sgt., Clerk
FILE
Gov. continues push for Food Tax elimination as tax collections continue to rise
FILE
Stormont Vail nurse cinches Dean of Baker School of Nursing position
FILE
Court records: Man shot, killed after offering man a ride