Helping Hands looking to open spay and neuter clinic in coming weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society will soon be able to provide low-cost spay and neuter services to the public.

The shelter showed off its newly constructed Spay and Neuter clinic Friday night.

“It will hopefully, in the years to come decrease the number of animals we intake here at Helpings Hands, and it’s healthier for our pets if they’re spayed and neutered,” HHHS Medical Director Jamie Grace said.

Thanks to donations from Hill’s Pet Nutrition and a community donor, Helping Hands was able to turn the expanded space into additional rooms for isolation and recovery and the clinic itself.

“This is just a small drop in the bucket to control overpopulation, but it’s also a good start for a lot of those families that can’t afford spay and neuter,” Kevin Hahn, a donor for the clinic, said.

“Things like that are desperately needed,” Regional Strategist Tim Yeaglin said. “We’re seeing a huge disparity between affordability and veterinary medicine.” Helping Hands is aiming for an open in the next few weeks.

