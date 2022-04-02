Gov. continues push for Food Tax elimination as tax collections continue to rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push for the elimination of the state’s food tax as tax collections continue to trend upward.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says March’s total tax receipts continued the positive trend. She said total tax receipts were $679.6 million - $80.2 million or 13.4% over the November 2021 revised estimate.

“Due to the state’s sales tax on groceries and pandemic-induced inflation, Kansans continue to pay some of the highest grocery prices in the nation,” Gov. Kelly said. “These collection numbers demonstrate the ability to ‘Axe the Food Tax,’ eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries on July 1, which provides immediate relief to all Kansans.”

Kelly said the state’s four major tax sources continue to perform well nine months into the 2022 fiscal year. She said individual income tax collections were $298.2 million - $38.2 million or 14.7% over the estimate. Corporate income tax collections were $27.6 million - $9.6 million or 53.6% over the estimate. Retail sales tax collections were $217.5 million - $17.5 million or 8.8% over the estimate. Compensating use tax collections were $62.8 million - $800,000 over the estimate.

The Governor noted that the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision and the 2021 marketplace facilitators legislation have had a significant impact on compensating use tax recepits. In March 2018, three months before the decision, she said collections totaled $29.5 million - collections from that source more than doubled in March 2022.

“The compensating use tax has shown itself to be a reliable revenue source and will surpass corporate income tax as the third major Kansas tax source as it is on a trajectory to meet the $760.0 million estimate for such tax for Fiscal Year 2022,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.

Kelly said the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which consists of the Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University will meet on April 20. She said the group will review the fall estimate and make any revisions it may consider necessary.

To see the March tax collections spreadsheet, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.