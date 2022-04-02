Evergy Plaza and NOTO host Roll & Read Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka and local partners came together to coordinate a Roll & Read, powered by Parents as Teachers Program.

The walk and stroller roll, launched from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Evergy Plaza and NOTO’s Rebud Park.

Nichole Fairley with Topeka Public Schools and Parents as Teachers Program says the community really came together to make the event a success, “It’s so exciting, we have really good support at NOTO, there are different books there that families can read or can listen to get read. We have free food so it’s been a really great event. I’m so excited, we hope that we can make it better next time.

Many of the chosen books feature a dinosaur theme, connecting with the ongoing Topeka Dino Days events around the city.

Some guest readers included Chief Willis, 13′s Melissa Brunner, Chief Randall Phillips and USD-501′s Assistant Superintendent Billie Wallace.

Fairley says the event is open to all families but is especially geared towards families with children ages five and below to promote literacy and physical well being.

She says this is just one of the events they do and so if you have a young child and you want some support they are happy to help you.

