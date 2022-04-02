Advertisement

Court records: Man shot, killed after offering man a ride

FILE
FILE(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City, Missouri, man fatally shot a Kansas man who offered to give him a ride because it was raining.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron Simmons Jr. was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old David Rowe.

The Olathe, Kansas, man was shot four times Tuesday night outside a closed Independence gas station.

The probable cause statement said Rowe’s girlfriend told police that Simmons became angry when they drove near him, alleging that they “almost hit him.” She said Rowe rolled down the window and said they just wanted to give him a ride, and Simmons threatened to shoot him.

She said Rowe then got out of the SUV and challenged the man to shoot him. The girlfriend then heard gunshots.

The probable cause statement said police got a tip after a surveillance video of the suspect was circulated on local newscasts. The tipster reported overhearing Simmons talking about the shooting.

Shell casings found at the scene later were matched to a firearm found in Simmon’s home.

Simmons is jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. And court records said he declined to speak to a detective.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

