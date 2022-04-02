Art students receive recognition for their work for First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art students received recognition for their work for the First Friday Art Walk.

The International Baccalaureate Art exhibition featured art pieces from Washburn Rural High School students at Two Wolves Studio for the first time.

“This First Friday show is all about the community,” said Alexander Lancaster, Owner of Two Wolves Studio.

Five students each presented art pieces highlighting worldwide issues of a theme of their choice.

“I think this is so important. It shows them how an artist gets into a gallery, how to set up the work, how to do labels all kinds of the ins and outs of a working artist,” said Theresa Shetler Logan, Washburn Rural HS Art Teacher.

Finn Reilly presented nine pieces highlighting human rights issues. “Human rights issues have been something that I found to be profoundly significant important and just emotionally impactful for me,” Reilly said.

“I wanted to communicate that through art. It’s helped me with even social skills getting to know people in artist communities that I may not have known in other places,” Reilly added.

Adrian Cox focused on humans and nature, and Kellan Huebner highlights material art.

“My arts is the number of what we call symbol pieces. These sorts of things are when you find things around your house, you’re not really using and you just put them together to make something more meaningful than they all were initially,” said Huebner, Washburn Rural HS Senior.

“All of our styles are just super different and I think it’s really awesome that it’s like all in one room. There’s a lot of like interactive stuff too,” said Cox, Washburn Rural HS Senior.

Over at 785 Arts, native student Miranda Bradford was also recognized for her creative skills.

Mayor Mike Padilla awarded her with the Best in Show.

“This along with the indigenous art initiative has been a really great opportunity for us to get our art out there and have it be seen because as natives we are not represented enough,” said Bradford. “So it’s really nice to be able to have that and have these opportunities to introduce new artists to this scene and really get our voices out there.”

The student’s artwork will be showcased until the end of the month at Two Wolves Studio.

