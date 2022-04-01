Advertisement

Wheel of Fortune announces Friday puzzle for a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here is Friday’s Wheel of Fortune puzzle needed to enter the Win a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas sweepstakes.

WIBW will not be able to air Friday’s Wheel of Fortune puzzle to win a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas due to the Crimson on the Bijoux special at 7 p.m.

Here is Friday’s puzzle needed to enter the sweepstakes:

“A DIFFICULT JOURNEY”

