Wheel of Fortune announces Friday puzzle for a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here is Friday’s Wheel of Fortune puzzle needed to enter the Win a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas sweepstakes.
WIBW will not be able to air Friday’s Wheel of Fortune puzzle to win a Dream Getaway to the Bahamas due to the Crimson on the Bijoux special at 7 p.m.
Here is Friday’s puzzle needed to enter the sweepstakes:
“A DIFFICULT JOURNEY”
