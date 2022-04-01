The “We the People Reunion” event was postponed until further notice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton event called ‘We the People Reunion’ is being postponed.

The ‘We the People Reunion’ was slated for March 31 through April 2 at the N.E. Kansas Heritage Complex, but the Jackson Co. fair board, which owns the facility and had rented it to the event organizers, said it has been delayed.

They say the organizers do not have a future date.

Among those scheduled were conservative Christian radio host Brad Barton, ‘My pillow’ CEO Mike Lindell, Uncle Si’ from Duck Dynasty, and Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach.

