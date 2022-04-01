Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Friday morning in northeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Friday morning on a busy highway in northeast Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 800 block of N.E. US-24 highway.

A white Honda CRV sport utility vehicle and a white Volvo sport utility vehicle collided at that location.

The Honda came to rest facing southwest in the grassy center median that divides east- from westbound traffic on US-24.

The Volvo came to rest facing southwest in the right eastbound lane of US-24.

Police at the scene said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Wreckers were removing the vehicles from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

