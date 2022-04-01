Advertisement

Topeka family gets keys to new home through Topeka Habitat For Humanity

Topeka habitat for humanity dedicated a home Thursday to their January family.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka family were able to celebrate their new home Thursday night.

Topeka habitat for humanity dedicated a home to their January family. Aleka signed her zero-interest mortgage and got the keys to her new place, and her family is ready to move in. The South Topeka home is the 112th newly-constructed house provided through the nonprofit.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year, being able to hand the keys to a homeowner that’s worked hard to budget, to become a homeowner, to realize her dreams,” THFH CEO Janice Watkins said.

Topeka Habitat also got some help from Advisors Excel, who furnished the home.

