Topeka family gets keys to new home through Topeka Habitat For Humanity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka family were able to celebrate their new home Thursday night.

Topeka habitat for humanity dedicated a home to their January family. Aleka signed her zero-interest mortgage and got the keys to her new place, and her family is ready to move in. The South Topeka home is the 112th newly-constructed house provided through the nonprofit.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year, being able to hand the keys to a homeowner that’s worked hard to budget, to become a homeowner, to realize her dreams,” THFH CEO Janice Watkins said.

Topeka Habitat also got some help from Advisors Excel, who furnished the home.

