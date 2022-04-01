Topeka event space Beacon holds grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beacon, a new Topeka event space, is officially up and running.

The venue held a grand opening and open house Thursday night. Located at 420 SW 9th St., The Beacon is in the former Topeka Women’s Club building. Owners say heavy renovations; including new ceilings, bathrooms, and a catering kitchen; gave the building new life.

You can check out BeaconTopeka.com if you want to reserve the space for an event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.