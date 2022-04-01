Advertisement

Super, super-senior Mitch Lightfoot savoring final hours as a Jayhawk

“No matter what happens, I’m going to make sure I put it all out there on the court and play my heart out.”
Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot cuts down the net after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round...
Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot cuts down the net after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - Kansas will take the court in their 16th-ever Final Four Saturday evening. It’s their fourth under Bill Self, and their second with super senior Mitch Lightfoot on the roster.

“It’s been special to be back here,” Lightfoot said. “Find myself taking a step back and soaking in the moment. This is the pinnacle of college basketball. Appreciate it. I’ve found myself often telling my teammates, ‘Hey. This is cool. Soak this in.’”

Lightfoot’s road to New Orleans has been longer than most: six years.

“COVID doesn’t happen, I’m not here. I don’t redshirt, I’m not here,’ he said. “Really wild that I’ve had the opportunity to play this game that I love for so long, in front of the people that I love.”

The super, super-senior is relishing every moment in the crimson and blue.

“I’m going to cherish these memories for the rest of my life,” Lightfoot said.

After landing in Topeka following last week’s Elite Eight, Lightfoot was the last Jayhawk in the room — taking time to sign every autograph and snap every photo..

“I wanted to make it worth their while for standing out there for us. I know how much it means to them,” he said. “I felt that each one of them should get an autograph or picture or something.”

Older and wiser, he has advice to the young Mitch Lightfoot who stepped on to campus six years ago:

“What’s one thing I would tell myself? ‘I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it,’” he said. “You go to Kansas and I get to play against All-Americans every single day. I get to play for a Hall of Fame coach, and it’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be worth it.”

He and Chris Teahan are the only two players on this year’s roster who were also part of the 2018 Final Four team.

This one, Lightfoot says, has even more meaning.

“This Final Four is even a little bit more special than the last one just cause I get to go out, and this is the last one. This is kind of all she wrote. And no matter what happens, I’m going to make sure I put it all out there on the court and play my heart out.”

