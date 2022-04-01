Study indicates Kansans could manifest Jayhawk Final Four win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With many hopeful for a Jayhawk win against Villanova in Saturday night’s Final Four faceoff, one study says Kansans could manifest a victory.

Shane Co., the diamond company, says manifestation is the practice of thinking inspirational thoughts with the intent of making them a reality. However, it noted that Saturday night’s Final Four matchup between the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats might make believers out of all of us.

As many Kansans buckle down to manifest a Final Four win, Shane Co. said it held a survey of 2,300 Americans on their experiences, opinions and attitudes toward the practice.

According to the study, just over 49% of Kansans believe in manifestation while only about 22% actively practice it.

Meanwhile, the study noted that 65% of respondents said they have successfully manifested what they hoped for.

With odds like that, Shane Co. said Kansans could speak their deepest desires into existence ahead of the game with three popular styles:

Self-affirmation - “We are going to win!”

Visualization - Imagine the ball swoosh through the basket.

Using crystals - Couldn’t hurt right?

Shane Co. noted that respondents said the best place to manifest is at home. It said to consider ditching the bar and hosting a watch party at home instead. It also said nighttime was considered the best for manifestation.

