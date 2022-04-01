‘So every family feels welcome’: Royals to add sensory rooms in Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As hundreds of staff works to ready Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day, two rooms, in particular, are under construction just off the lower level.

And while they currently are made up of little more drywall and some lighting, the rooms will be finished in a matter of days.

“We’ll have an interactive room so the parents can watch the game and their kids can go to a quiet room if they need to get away from the game really quick, " said Amanda Grosdidier, executive director of Royals Charities.

Sensory rooms are useful for reducing and managing stress and aggression, according to National Autism Resources. They can promote self-organization, be a calming area, provide leisure, help with sensory integration, or act as skill training centers.

Kauffman Stadium will house two sensory rooms, opening at the beginning of the 2022 baseball season. (Greg Dailey)

Grosdidier said the rooms will accommodate a couple of families at a time, with Kulturecity-trained attendants on staff ready to assist.

“They will be trained to help families, to be able to relate to children, to be able to be there so every family feels welcome here at Kauffman Stadium,” Grosdidier said.

Each Royals-themed room will contain bean bags, a textured wall, a Nanoleaf panel, a sensory panel, bubble walls and activity panels.

The rooms will be located on the first base side and the third base side of the second base concourse on the lower level of the stadium.

Grosdidier said families are asked to contact Royals Guest Services or call ahead of the game if they are interested in using the sensory rooms.

