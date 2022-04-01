Sliver Alert issued for missing Pittsburg woman with dementia

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Pittsburg woman with dementia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Pittsburg Police Department requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Pittsburg.

KBI said Betty Hathaway, 81, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning, April 1, and has asked the public to keep an eye out for her.

Hathaway stands at 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

KBI said Hathaway has dementia and requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Hathaway is driving a blue 1992 Buick Le Sabre with a handicap license plate - KS63658.

If anyone sees Hathaway they should report it to officials at 620-231-1700 immediately.

