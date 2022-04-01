Advertisement

Shop decks out popcorn in KU colors ahead of Final Four match up

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka popcorn shop is getting in the Final Four spirit with a colorful batch.

Cashmere Gourmet Popcorn on S. Kansas Ave. whipped up a special batch in Kansas University’s colors of crimson and blue. The red is cherry flavored, and the blue is flavored like vanilla.

They will offer two sizes -- small and medium -- with the smallest at $7.00 and the medium-sized bag at $12.75. 13 NEWS spoke with Cashmere’s employee, Debbie Coleman, who said it’s flying off the shelves.

“It is really fun to see local teams go far,” Coleman said. “As soon as Angie, one of the owners posted it [online], within five minutes a boy came in and got it, because his dad called him and said you are closest you need to go down and get some.”

The popcorn shop says it will get more supplies to make more batches on Friday, April 1. If KU wins the game against Villanova on April 2, they will make more to keep up with the demand.

Cashmere also offered red and gold popcorn during football season, in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cashmere is producing the snack.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

Jim Peterson, colon cancer survivor
Man owes survival story to colon cancer screening
Jim Peterson, colon cancer survivor
Survivor touts importance of colon cancer screening
A Holton event called ‘We the People Reunion’ is being postponed.
The “We the People Reunion” event was postponed until further notice
KU fans in New Orleans excited for Final Four match
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.