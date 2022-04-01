Shop decks out popcorn in KU colors ahead of Final Four match up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka popcorn shop is getting in the Final Four spirit with a colorful batch.

Cashmere Gourmet Popcorn on S. Kansas Ave. whipped up a special batch in Kansas University’s colors of crimson and blue. The red is cherry flavored, and the blue is flavored like vanilla.

They will offer two sizes -- small and medium -- with the smallest at $7.00 and the medium-sized bag at $12.75. 13 NEWS spoke with Cashmere’s employee, Debbie Coleman, who said it’s flying off the shelves.

“It is really fun to see local teams go far,” Coleman said. “As soon as Angie, one of the owners posted it [online], within five minutes a boy came in and got it, because his dad called him and said you are closest you need to go down and get some.”

The popcorn shop says it will get more supplies to make more batches on Friday, April 1. If KU wins the game against Villanova on April 2, they will make more to keep up with the demand.

Cashmere also offered red and gold popcorn during football season, in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cashmere is producing the snack.

