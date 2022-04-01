Sewage spills into Lake Sherwood after towlettes block line, alert issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been asked to avoid contact with Lake Sherwood after sewage spilled into it due to a line blocked by towelettes.

The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Public Works has advised residents to avoid contact with Lake Sherwood, especially in the area of the southeast cove between SW Aylesbury and SW Chelmsford Rd.

Late Thursday night, March 31, the County said a resident called concerned about what had been flowing from manholes located on the west side of the cove.

City of Topeka Water Control staff responded to the call, and after an investigation, found a large blockage in the gravity line under the southeast cove which feeds the pump station on the east side of the cove.

The County said the collection system to the west of the blockage filled and after an unknown period of time, overflowed from the manholes. The sewage then flowed down into the cove.

According to the County, the total volume of the discharge into the lake is unknown at this time.

The County said samples of the lake are being collected and City staff have successfully removed the blockage which consisted of disposable wipes and towelettes.

A notice has been pushed out to users of the Sherwood Treatment system to avoid flushing the wipes.

As a precaution, the County said residents, as well as pets, are advised to avoid contact with the lake until further notice.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified.

The County said the gravity line blocked is part of a series of upcoming projects in the Lake Sherwood Sanitary Sewer Treatment System, which are funded by a $7 million KDHE loan. The loan repayment will be paid for over the next two decades by users of the system.

According to the County, the likelihood of a blockage of this type in the line under the cove would not depreciate the upcoming loan projects.

