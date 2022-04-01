Salina’s former Jumpin’ Joe’s sees over $50K loss in burglary, vandalization

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $50,000 in damages has been sustained at Salina’s former Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center after a burglary and vandalization.

Officers with the Salina Police Department say that on Friday, March 18, they received reports of a business burglary and damage to property at 1634 Sunflower Rd. - the former Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center.

Officers said that between Feb. 15 and March 18, an unknown suspect entered the building and caused substantial damage inside. They said gaming equipment, electronics, walls, floors and go-carts were vandalized.

SPD said the damage to the building is estimated to be over $50,000.

Officers noted the victim also found a clear bowling ball and an unknown brand paintball gun had been stolen from the inside.

Anyone with information about the crime or the person or people involved should call Crimestoppers at 785-825-8477 or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.