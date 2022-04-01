Salina woman killed Thursday morning in crash on icy Interstate 70

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash that occurred on an icy overpass along Interstate 70 on the northwest side of Salina, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on I-70, about a mile east of the Interstate 135 junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was eastbound on I-70 on the overpass bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle because of icy road conditions.

The 4Runner then veered into the median and struck a guardrail on the westbound side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed the westbound lanes, overturned one or two times and came to rest on the north side of I-70 off the roadway.

The driver, Ellaina M. Brightbill, 42, of Salina, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Brightbill, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

