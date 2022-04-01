Rich history, homemade touch helps Olpe Chicken House to land Business of the Year

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rich history and homemade touch have helped lead Olpe Chicken House to take home Emporia’s 2021 Business of the Year award.

The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau says Olpe Chicken House, at 8 Highway 99, has been named its 2021 Business of the Year.

According to the Chamber, Leonard and Theresa Coble bought the restaurant on May 1, 1958. At that time, a complete chicken dinner cost just 65 cents with a seating capacity of 32.

On Oct. 5, 1974, the Chamber said the Chicken House was hit by lightning and burned to the ground, the building was a total loss. A new building in the same location opened on June 16, 1975, with an increased seating capacity of 320.

In 1994, the Chamber noted that the Cobles became owners of the business and took on the responsibility of the restaurant’s management.

“The Chicken House has been recognized as one of America’s premier Chicken Restaurants by notable publications from USA Today to American Airline magazine American Way. Locally, our customers have honored us by naming us their favorite chicken restaurant for 17 consecutive years in Best of the Flint Hills,” said Larry Coble. “It takes hard work, long hours, and dedicated employees and family to make the restaurant what it is today, including the extra steps taken to put the homemade touch to our menu.”

Out of the many problems the Chicken House has faced, owners said the greatest challenge was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They said working out all the kinks of curbside pickup and carrot services - without a drive-through - and having to cut seating, capacity and staffing as well as product loss and supply chain issues have proved a challenge for the Cobles.

“Our customers were very understanding. They understand every business is struggling and we can only do the best we can, and take it one day at a time,” Larry noted.

“We have many customers that come in routinely to eat at our restaurant. I get this rewarding feeling when I walk into the dining room and see our customers sharing a table and I know practically everyone in the room,” Coble concluded.

The Chamber said both Cobles were born and raised as members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olpe. Larry is a longtime Knights of Columbus member in Olpe whereas Charlotte has cared for the altar linens for nearly three decades as a longtime member of the St. Anne’s Altar Society.

The Chamber noted the Cobles also own Howie’s Tire Shop at 3 W Highway 99 in Olpe.

Annually, the Chamber said it requests all members submit Business of the Year nominations. Nominated businesses are then asked to supply a brief history of the business and how it has evolved, their business philosophy and reasons for success, as well as a list of the various organizations they are active in.

The past three years’ Business of the Year honorees review the nominees and choose the winner.

Olpe Chicken House will be formally recognized as the winner at the Chamber’s 124th Annual Meeting. The date will be announced when the current pandemic surge subsides.

The Chamber said awards will also be given for Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Community Impact, and Lifetime Achievement at the meeting.

