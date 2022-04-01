Advertisement

RCPD warns drivers to beware of elk after truck hits 2

FILE
FILE(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department says this is definitely not an April Fool’s joke.

Officers said a herd, or gang, of elk has made a home around Keats lately.

On Thursday, March 31, officers said they responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into two elk. The driver did not sustain injuries from the crash, however, the elk did not survive and the truck sustained heavy damage.

RCPD said drivers should be aware if traveling around Keats that the large animals are around.

