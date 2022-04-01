RCPD investigates after teen raped in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are investigating after a teen was raped in Ogden on Thursday night.

The Riley County Police Department says the report was filed just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Officers said the victim was a 14-year-old girl and that she knew the boy who raped her.

The suspect is listed as a 17-year-old male.

RCPD said no further information will be released about this crime.

