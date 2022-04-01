RCPD investigates after teen raped in Ogden
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are investigating after a teen was raped in Ogden on Thursday night.
The Riley County Police Department says the report was filed just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.
Officers said the victim was a 14-year-old girl and that she knew the boy who raped her.
The suspect is listed as a 17-year-old male.
RCPD said no further information will be released about this crime.
