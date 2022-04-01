One killed, three seriously injured in Thursday morning crash on icy highway in Stafford County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured early Thursday in a crash on an icy Stafford County highway in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. on US-281 highway, about 3 miles north of St. John.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck was northbound on US-281 when it lost control on an icy bridge and went left of center, colliding with a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

After the impact, the GMC Chevrolet hit the cement railing on the west side of the highway, while the GMC came to rest on U-281 facing south.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Claudio Sanchez Molina, 52, of Great Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Molina wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet pickup truck were reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Carlos P. Castro, 25, of Great Bend, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash. The patrol said Castro wasn’t weari8ng a seat belt.

The other passenger in the Chevrolet pickup truck, Jose S. Garcia-Hernandez, 41, of Great Bend, was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash. The patrol said Garcia-Hernandez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck, Itzel Guillen, 19, of St. John, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the collision. She was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash. The patrol said Guillen, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.