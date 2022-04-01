One behind bars after deputies find cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after cocaine and marijuana were allegedly found in his possession.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Ronnie E. Taylor, 27, is in custody after a traffic stop in the 1400 block of SE Lott St. early Friday morning, April 1, after cocaine and marijuana were allegedly found in his possession.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a white 2009 Pontiac G6 for an expired license plate.

Deputies said the driver, Taylor, also had a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation, they also said they found cocaine.

Taylor was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, no vehicle liability insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

