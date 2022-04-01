NOTO receives $10,000 match grant toward endowment fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO leaders made a big announcement Friday.

The district has received a $10,000 match grant. That’s how much money donors Stan and Jody Teeter will match for NOTO’s fundraising.

Redbud Festival kicked off Friday, five weeks filled with music and events, including the NOTO in Bloom gala. NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood says proceeds from the gala, and the Teeters’ donation, will go towards an endowment that will fund the district’s long-term operations.

“Once the endowment is set, it’s really to provide funding for our operations, for long-term sustainability of the organization, and for us to continue on so we can continue to support the district,” Underwood said. “I tell people if you’ve not been here for the last month, you need to come down. Because, it’s changed probably, there’s always something new happening in NOTO.”

The Redbud Festival runs through May 7.

