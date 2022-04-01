Advertisement

New ‘Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas’ fund proposed as part of sports wagering bill

(KWCH)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An amendment proposed in a sports gambling bill in Kansas would establish a fund to help encourage sports franchises to move to the State of Kansas.

Kansas Rep. John Barker (R-Abilene), chair of the House Federal and State Affairs, proposed a new fund called the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas.”

The amendment would place 80 percent of the state’s potential sports gambling revenues into a pool that would help attract a sports team to Kansas.

“If a team wants to move into Wichita, or the Kansas side of Kansas City, we would have some incentive that we can offer them to come,” Barker said on Friday morning. “Other states do this. Kansas does not presently.”

The proposed amendment comes the same week Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan told The Ringers Kevin Clark the franchise was considering new stadium options, including Kansas.

The Chiefs were not specifically mentioned during the portion of Friday morning’s meeting.

“We may be able to attract a professional team, basketball team, maybe a football team,” Barker said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly this week said she would “be all for it” if the Chiefs moved across state lines.

“When I signed the Border War truce with Missouri, it didn’t include the Chiefs,” she said.

