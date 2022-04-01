Need a summer job? Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec has hundreds of options!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec is already searching for summer camp counselors, pool lifeguards, and hundreds of other seasonal positions.

Clay Neal and Mike McLaughlin with Parks and Rec visited Eye on NE Kansas to details what’s available. In particular, they highlighted pay increases for swimming pool staff.

They’d like to have most positions filled by May 1st. Watch their interview to learn more.

To see what’s available, click “Employment Opportunities” under the News and Events tab of parks.snco.us.

