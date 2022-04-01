Advertisement

Need a summer job? Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec has hundreds of options!

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec is already searching for summer camp counselors, pool lifeguards, and hundreds of other seasonal positions.

Clay Neal and Mike McLaughlin with Parks and Rec visited Eye on NE Kansas to details what’s available. In particular, they highlighted pay increases for swimming pool staff.

They’d like to have most positions filled by May 1st. Watch their interview to learn more.

To see what’s available, click “Employment Opportunities” under the News and Events tab of parks.snco.us.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron...
Police identify infant killed in Topeka homicide
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
FILE - concrete pouring
Manhattan man banned from doing business in Kansas after failure to complete projects
Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident

Latest News

Father of slain Topeka infant charged with murder
Mass. Street in Lawrence prepares for KU's trip to the Final Four
Mass. Street in Lawrence prepares for KU's trip to the Final Four
Shawnee Co. issues water alerts
Shawnee Co. issues water alerts
James T. Sullivan the cat is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sully invites you to Helping Hands Food Truck Night
13 News at Six