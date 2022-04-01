Advertisement

McCarter Elementary gets surprise visit from Royals mascot

Celebration held to relieve stress of upcoming state testing season
Sluggerrr makes appearance at McCarter Elementary School in Topeka.
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at McCarter Elementary school in Topeka received a special visit from a popular sports figure with the Kansas City Royals... Sluggerrr! Sluggerrr was there to help the school prepare for state testing season and to show that you can still have fun during what is normally a stressful time for students.

“We just all care about or kids so much,” said Katherine Cooney, Principal at McCarter Elementary, “and to them all excited and to see them happy I’m sure warmed all the teachers hearts and my heart as well. It was wonderful to see the looks on their faces an the joy when they saw slugger.”

They were excited and many were even reaching out hoping for a high-five from the lion.

“It was really cool,” said Quinton, a student at McCarter Elementary school, “He’s really good.”

Darryl is also a student at McCarter and said although he didn’t get a Sluggerrr high-five he still had a blast.

“We had a royals mascot come here and it was awesome! It was just amazing,” said Darryl. “I was in the back so I didn’t get a high-five and I wish I did, but I still got to see him and that’s awesome.”

Sluggerrr fulfilled the school’s goal of relieving stress out of this testing season and Cooney hopes to one day get kids to a baseball game.

“We will continue to be a partner with the Royals and maybe even get some of our students up to Royals stadium soon.”

