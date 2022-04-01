Man owes survival story to colon cancer screening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jim Peterson had just celebrated his 50th birthday, and retired from the Kansas Air National Guard last year when he went in for annual physical.

“The doctor recommended the colonoscopy, went in and I was already positive for cancer,” Peterson said.

The married father of four from Osage City was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

“It was pretty shocking,” Peterson said. “I’d just retired so this was not the way I thought I’d be doing my first year of retirement.”

Nurse Practioner Robin McKay, APRN with Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, says screenings are vital in catching colon cancer.

“One thing that makes colon cancer so dangerous is often there’s no symptoms until it’s a more advanced disease,” she said.

In 2018, as health officials reported in increase in colon cancer incidence among young patients, the American Cancer Society updated its recommendations. It now advises people with average risk to get a colonoscopsy starting at age 45, rather than 50. If it is normal, it should be repeated in 10 years, sooner if doctors find anything concerning. Those with a strong family history of colon cancer or polyps, should get their first screening when they’re 10 years before the age at which their loved one was diagnosed.

“Often cancer has been present in your colon for many years before it becomes a cancer as an atypical polyp,” McKay said. “On colonoscopies, they are able to directly visualize those polyps and remove them to prevent them from ever becoming a cancer.”

Peterson has undergone surgery and chemotherapy, with another surgery to go. He hopes his story convinces others to take their health seriously.

“I hope people get out there and get their screenings done as early as they can and stay on top of it,” he said.

McKay says other types of screening use stool samples. While they are fairly accurate, she says they can’t immediately address polyps, like a colonoscopy can. Also, if anything is abnormal, you’d have to get a colonoscopy anyway.

As far as prevention, she says smoking, alcohol use, obesity, and consuming high amounts of processed foods or red meat all increase colon cancer risk.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

