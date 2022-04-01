KU preps for 2018 Final Four rematch against Villanova

NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - Organizers for the Final Four spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the Superdome, while the Jayhawks did some fine-tuning of their own.

KU took the court for the first time in New Orleans for a practice session closed to the media and public.

“We’re fired up,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “I don’t think anybody in this field is flying under any radar or anything like that. Everybody has the same goals. Actually, I believe all four teams have a legitimate shot if they play well.”

The ‘Hawks are prepping for their first Final Four appearance since 2018. They’ll face the same team they played four years ago in this round: Villanova.

Last time around, it was all Wildcats. The eventual national champions jumped out to a 22-4 lead before hitting a Final Four record 18 threes on a 45% clip to win by 16.

“It was just one of those games,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said Thursday. “We just made — it was ridiculous. And we’ve been on the other side of that. I remember looking down at Bill thinking, ‘I’ve been there.’ It just so happened in a Final Four game.”

“I haven’t wanted to think about that since 2018,” Self said with a smile. “They were unbelievable that day.”

Both coaches agree fans will see two totally different teams this weekend — not just in personnel, but in style of play.



“We don’t have the firepower that that team had,” Wright said. “Kansas is a way faster team and much more explosive and much more perimeter-oriented than that team.”

“I think I could say this team was more connected on both ends,” Self said. “I think this year’s team has become better defensively, and offensively we’re not far behind at all what that team was.”

The 2018 game isn’t the only ghost of KU’s tournament past haunting this team.

Players said Thursday they’re fueled by last year’s early exit.

“It sucked getting out in the second round,” Ochai Agbaji said. “We knew it took taking it game by game and really focusing in on every single game, every single possession and not taking anything for granted.”

“Ochai said in the locker room after that loss, ‘Remember this feeling. Use that as the fuel for you to go forward and for this next year for the guys coming back,’” Mitch Lightfoot said. “And I think we can say we did that.”

“We got beat pretty bad last year in the tournament. We all had a little chip on our shoulder after that,” Christian Braun said. “I would say that motivated us to work hard this summer.”

