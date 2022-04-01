Advertisement

KU issues alert for possible armed suspect

KU issued an alert Friday for a possible armed suspect.
KU issued an alert Friday for a possible armed suspect.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas issued an alert Friday afternoon about a possible armed suspect on campus.

According to the alert, which was issued just after 1:20 p.m., the person was spotted near Memorial Stadium. People are advised to avoid the area.

A person in the KU Public Safety office confirmed the alert was legitimate, but could not give any further information.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will posted updated information as it becomes available.

