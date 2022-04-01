Kansas Congresswoman bets on Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. ahead of Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids has bet on the Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser and Villanova ahead of the Final Four game on Saturday - and the stakes are high.

The stakes - Kansas City Barbeque vs. Pennsylvania classics Hershey’s and Yeungling.

The two serve together as Chairwoman and Ranking Member of the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access.

