Japanese Consul-General awards designer of Topeka Zoo garden

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A very special guest was welcomed to the Topeka Zoo for an award ceremony Friday.

Hiroshi Tajima, the Japanese Consul-General to Chicago, presented an award to Koji Morimoto for his work designing the Kay McFarland Garden. Tajima attributed the garden’s beauty to the blending of different elements of nature coming to together as one. That same principle, Tajima says, can be applied to human relationships.

“Places like the Japanese Garden here is a place where all kinds of people with different backgrounds can come together and learn from each other.”

The Kay McFarland Japanese Garden opened in the summer of 2020.

