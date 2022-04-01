Advertisement

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments
IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.

“IX at 50: The Trailblazers of Women’s Sports in Kansas”

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association honored women’s sports trailblazers at this year’s state basketball tournaments.

Each pioneer presented the game ball to officials prior to tip-off, and champions after the game.

Amanda Flick-Gutierrez was among them. She has volunteered at the 5A state tournament at Emporia State’s White Auditorium for the last two decades.

“These are kids out there that are giving it their everything,” she said. “That’s exciting for me to see.”

It’s a gym she’s quite familiar with.

The Mission Valley High School graduate was co-captain of the 1998 Lady Hornet basketball team that reached the Division II National Championship, finishing the season 33-1.

“That was one of the most amazing experience,” she said. “We had so many Emporia State fans down there in Pine Bluff, so it was one of the greatest experiences that I’ve had.”

Now, she’s helping the next generation of athletes.

“I’ve had two girls, I have a senior in high school and a sophomore, but those two groups I started coaching when they were in second grade,” she said. “I coached at the middle school here, so basketball is just a big part of who I am. And now rather than me playing, it’s me passing on that knowledge that I’ve gotten through the years.”

Things came full circle at this year’s tournament; Flick Gutierrez got to watch her daughter, Avery, finish her playing career with Emporia High.

“Pass on what you’ve learned, help get those experiences for others,” she said.

Eight women in total were honored the weekend of state:

  • 1A DII Great Bend - Jackie Stiles (Claflin)
  • 1A DI Dodge City - Michelle Stueve-Corpening (Olpe)
  • 2A Manhattan - Kelly Moylan (St. Mary’s)
  • 3A Hutchinson - Nicole Ohlde-Johnson (Clay Center)
  • 4A Salina - Kendra Wecker (Marysville)
  • 5A Emporia - Susan Woolf-McPherson (Andover) and Amanda Flick-Gutierrez (Mission Valley)
  • 6A Wichita - Lynette Woodard (Wichita North)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

KU fans in New Orleans excited for Final Four match
IX AT 50: Kretzer campaigns for HS girls wrestling to be an official sport in KS
IX AT 50: Kretzer campaigns for HS girls wrestling to be an official sport in KS
KU preps for 2018 Final Four rematch against Villanova
KU preps for 2018 Final Four rematch against Villanova
KU, Villanova coaches aware of past, but know this year's teams are different
KU, Villanova coaches aware of past, but know this year's teams are different