IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.

“IX at 50: The Trailblazers of Women’s Sports in Kansas”

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association honored women’s sports trailblazers at this year’s state basketball tournaments.

Each pioneer presented the game ball to officials prior to tip-off, and champions after the game.

Amanda Flick-Gutierrez was among them. She has volunteered at the 5A state tournament at Emporia State’s White Auditorium for the last two decades.

“These are kids out there that are giving it their everything,” she said. “That’s exciting for me to see.”

It’s a gym she’s quite familiar with.

The Mission Valley High School graduate was co-captain of the 1998 Lady Hornet basketball team that reached the Division II National Championship, finishing the season 33-1.

“That was one of the most amazing experience,” she said. “We had so many Emporia State fans down there in Pine Bluff, so it was one of the greatest experiences that I’ve had.”

Now, she’s helping the next generation of athletes.

“I’ve had two girls, I have a senior in high school and a sophomore, but those two groups I started coaching when they were in second grade,” she said. “I coached at the middle school here, so basketball is just a big part of who I am. And now rather than me playing, it’s me passing on that knowledge that I’ve gotten through the years.”

Things came full circle at this year’s tournament; Flick Gutierrez got to watch her daughter, Avery, finish her playing career with Emporia High.

“Pass on what you’ve learned, help get those experiences for others,” she said.

Eight women in total were honored the weekend of state:

1A DII Great Bend - Jackie Stiles (Claflin)

1A DI Dodge City - Michelle Stueve-Corpening (Olpe)

2A Manhattan - Kelly Moylan (St. Mary’s)

3A Hutchinson - Nicole Ohlde-Johnson (Clay Center)

4A Salina - Kendra Wecker (Marysville)

5A Emporia - Susan Woolf-McPherson (Andover) and Amanda Flick-Gutierrez (Mission Valley)

6A Wichita - Lynette Woodard (Wichita North)

