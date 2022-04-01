Hospital borrows from athletics with ‘signing ceremony’ for nursing students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka hospital welcomed new recruits to its team Thursday with a signing ceremony.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus held a March Madness-themed hiring fair.

In keeping with the theme, they held a ‘signing’ for Washburn University nursing students Makenzie Koranda and Eugie Jang. The two will share a $9,000 scholarship; be able to work at the hospital while they finish class; and have jobs waiting for them when they graduate.

Koranda said the scholarship money is a big relief that will allow her to focus on her studies. She comes from a family of nurses.

“The thought of being around people and getting the opportunity to take care of them when they are at their weakest point is very exciting for me - to know that I can help them get through that,” she said.

Steven Anderson, TUKHS St. Francis CEO, said the two will join a team of some 500 nurses, who he praised for serving patients with love and compassion.

“It’s wonderful to see new students and the new graduates come and join us,” he said. “They’re very excited to begin their career. They bring a lot of great energy to us, and so we’re just thrilled to have any new nursing graduates who are out there.”

TUKHS St. Francis has more than 100 openings right now.

The scholarships were awarded in partnership with the Kansas Board of Regents.

