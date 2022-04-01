High schoolers test skills at state FBLA conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas high schoolers are putting real-life skills to the test.

The Kansas FBLA state conference kicked off Thursday at Stormont Vail Events Center and Hotel Topeka at City Center.

Some 1200 students from across the state competed in more than 60 business-related events. Categories include business plans, ethics, resumes, web site design, and community service projects.

Professionals with expertise in the various fields served as judges and offered feedback to the students. 13′s Melissa Brunner was a judge in the broadcast journalism competition.

The event also allows students to showcase all FBLA - Future Business Leaders of America - has to offer.

“We have we have so many opportunities for kids to kind of dabble in things and see what they like and see what they don’t like. Then we have things like a job interview. Everybody is going to have to be interviewed for a job so that really gives you that real world aspect,” said Izabelle Youngers of Kingman High School, who serves as this year’s FBLA state president.

Conference attendees also are electing the new slate of statewide FBLA officers. Candidates set up campaign booths for students to learn about their ideas and experience.

