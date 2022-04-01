Friday forecast: More seasonal highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple cool days, temperature are going to be warming back in the 60s for most areas not only today but into the weekend.

There will be several chances for rain in the next 8 days however none that stand out as significant widespread ‘drought’ busters. This means there aren’t any widespread rain chances that models have remained consistent on. There is a low to no chance for t-storms with any rain chances that move through for the next 8 days.

You’ll also notice a lot of cloud cover for most days in the 8 day forecast however there will be sun at times on several of the days so this will be fine-tuned each day.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of rain in north-central KS after 4pm. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers through 3am. Most spots will likely get less than 0.10″. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S/W 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

The rain chance has been removed for Sunday night as most models keep the area dry with a better chance for rain moving in late Monday into Monday night. As of now it looks like most of Tuesday is dry with another chance of rain moving in Tuesday night. Depending how much cloud cover there is will depend on how warm it will get.

Taking Action:

1. Most of the rain late this afternoon and tonight will be light so if you have outdoor plans, the impacts will be low. No risk for lightning and rain won’t be heavy although it could be a brief light steady rain for a period of time.

2. While most of the rain next work week will be at night, keep checking the forecast daily in case confidence increases that rain could impact part of the daytime hours.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.