Father of slain Topeka infant charged with murder

Tray'vonne Jones
Tray'vonne Jones(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The father of 6-month-old Brielle Jones, who was killed on Wednesday, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, April 1, he filed criminal charges against Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones-McNeal after the death of an infant earlier this week.

On Wednesday, March 30, emergency medical services were called to 1418 SW Byron, Apt. 5, with reports of a child who was not breathing.

When first responders arrived around 4:45 a.m., they said they initiated life-saving procedures on 6-month-old Brielle Jones, who was suffering from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Brielle was taken to the hospital for treatment of apparent blunt-force trauma.

Police records note Brielle had been hit by a blunt force object.

Kagay said Jones-McNeal was identified as Brielle’s father and was arrested at the scene.

On Friday, Kagay said he charged Jones-McNeal with Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony; an alternative count of Murder in the Second Degree, Reckless; two counts of Aggravated Battery; two counts of Abuse of a Child; Aggravated Endangering a Child; Aggravated Battery; and two counts of Domestic Battery.

The DA noted that future court dates for Jones-McNeal have not been set yet, but he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police records indicate drugs and alcohol were not involved in the situation.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Topeka Police Department immediately.

