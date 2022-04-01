Family of man murdered on KC Amtrak train sues company for $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The family of Richie Aaron, who was murdered on a KC Amtrak train in January, has blamed the railroad company for his death after it was found passengers had called for the train to stop and stay at one station - but it continued on as Aaron continued to bleed out and eventually die on the train.

The Witherspoon Law Group says on behalf of the widow of Richie T. Aaron who has been left to raise three children alone that Aaron would still be alive had Amtrak police simply searched for the shooter that killed him or rendered aid in time.

Witherspoon, who represents Aaron’s family in a $100 million lawsuit against Amtrak, said millions of Americans commute on the national railroad company’s trains and has questioned their safety.

The law group said Marquise Webb, the man charged with second-degree murder for Aaron’s killing, was questioned by an Amtrak conductor for suspicious behavior but was not searched. Instead, it said Webb was allowed to remain aboard the train with a loaded gun despite earlier reports of bloodshot eyes and appearing high on drugs.

Witherspoon said 35 minutes passed as Aaron bled out on the Amtrak train while calls for help and aid from passengers were ignored.

The group said Aaron had been away from his family for two weeks working as a contractor in Bloomington, Ill., and was on his way home to finally see his wife and their children again - ages 11, 8 and 4. Then the armed man shot him on an Amtrak train.

“He was just trying to get home to me and our three children,” said Breayonna Aaron, wife of the deceased shooting victim. “I am disgusted. Amtrak knew something wasn’t right with the man who shot my husband, but they let him stay on that train. How come the Amtrak police did nothing to keep my husband safe? Where were the scanners and metal detectors? How come there were no police on the train? People were calling for help. How come no one stopped the train to help Richie? They could have saved his life, but they didn’t, and I just don’t understand that.”

Attorneys and Aaron’s family said the husband and father of three would be alive if Amtrak police and staff had followed their own protocol and safety plan.

“Based on our initial investigation, Amtrak’s ‘Commitment to Safety’ policy clearly states: ‘All employees are empowered to stop an operation if an unsafe condition exists. This means everyone — at any time.’ Despite this policy, not one Amtrak employee acted appropriately to save Richie Aaron’s life so he could get home safely to his family,” said Nuru Witherspoon, attorney for Richie Aaron’s family. “This is unacceptable.”

The lawyers said Amtrak’s safety and security protocols for emergency preparedness and emergency care were not followed. No employees responded to the sound of gunshots, and passengers on the train said their cries for help went ignored after Aaron was shot.

Instead of remaining at the Lee’s Summit, Mo., station for emergency medical aid immediately after the shooting, the law group said Aaron lay dying as the train continued to its next stop in Independence.

According to at least one witness, 35 minutes passed between the shooting and the train finally stopping in Independence. They said Amtrak employees failed to ensure timely medical treatment for Aaron and refused to stop the train or connect with emergency services along the route, despite his life-threatening injuries.

“Where were the Amtrak conductor and police while Richie Aaron was dying on their commuter train? No-one stopped the train. How could Amtrak’s security and engineers let 35 minutes pass before stopping the train after Richie Aaron was shot? Was the priority getting to the next stop on time or saving the life of a passenger? The negligent acts of Amtrak and its employees mean that Richie Aaron’s three children grow up without their father, and his wife is now a widow,” said Witherspoon.

Amtrak’s website and YouTube channel claim it has a specifically-trained police force of over 450 people who are “always close by, providing rapid response,” and who are tasked with keeping passengers safe and secure during their travels. The family has tried to understand how the man could be allowed onto a train with a loaded gun when there are policies that prevent such an occurrence.

Aaron’s family said they want to know where the Amtrak security measures and trained police force were at the time of the shooting and are concerned this kind of violence could happen to anyone trying to get to-and-from work on an Amtrak train.

“Richie was a hard-working man, and a kind and loving husband and father. We would have celebrated our wedding anniversary was on February 14th, and our oldest son just turned 12-years-old on March 11th, said Breayonna Aaron. “Because Amtrak didn’t care about safety, I had to tell my children that their dad is never coming home. He took care of us. Now, our family has to figure out how to go on without my husband.”

“Amtrak has a Safety Management System that it failed to execute in order to save Richie Aaron’s life,” said Witherspoon. “Amtrak failed to search and detain a suspicious passenger. Amtrak failed to stop and provide aid to Richie Aaron after he was shot on that train. Richie Aaron bled out on a train because Amtrak failed to follow its own policies and procedures. Amtrak failed to make passenger safety a priority, and as a result, Richie Aaron is dead.”

The law group’s investigation into the incident found Amtrak owns and operates the train the incident had happened in. As the train had approached or just stopped at the Lee’s Summit station at 217 SW Main St., on Jan. 15, 2022, passengers heard gunshots on the train. Aaron had been shot by another Amtrak ticket-holding passenger.

The investigation found Webb had allegedly boarded the train in Normal, Ill., and was a stranger to Aaron. He had been wearing a jacket and carrying a backpack. Not long before he boarded the train, Webb had been involved in a carjacking in which the victim described him as having puffy and bloodshot eyes and that he appeared to be high on drugs.

After Webb boarded the train, the law group found an Amtrak conductor checked his passenger ticket and questioned him before the shooting as to why he had purchased two tickets for the same trip to Kansas City. Despite not having an answer, he was not asked follow-up questions, was not asked to open his bag, and was not asked to remove his jacket or otherwise detained for further inquiry.

While stopped at the Lee’s Summit station, the investigation found other passengers on the train notified Amtrak personnel of multiple gunshots and of Aaron’s injuries. Passengers told personnel to stop the train as Webb ran at the Lee’s Summit stop and then departed anyway for the next stop at 600 S Grand Ave. in Independence.

Despite continued pleas from passengers to stop the train, Witherspoon Law Group said Amtrak personnel refused and instead kept on the journey to Independence as Aaron lay bleeding out and dying on the train.

The Independence stop is at least 16 minutes away once the train departs from Lee’s Summit according to the public booking system. Including the time stopped in Lee’s Summit, witnesses reported 35 minutes had passed between the gunshots and the train stopping in Independence. They said Amtrak made no effort to remain in Lee’s Summit or stop the train along the way to connect with emergency services.

When the train arrived in Independence, the law group said emergency services arrived to help Aaron - but it was much too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers reported that when officials were informed of the gunshots and asked the train to stop, Amtrak refused. No emergency services were called by the company at the time the shooting was reported and neither were emergency services until the Independence stop.

The investigation found Amtrak does not have adequate passenger security screenings before boarding to detect loaded guns being transported. It also does not use metal detectors, or body scanners, screen passengers for firearms or adequately display signs which prohibit guns.

While Amtrak does permit firearms included in checked baggage, the investigation noted there are no regular, routine or consistent security measures to deter passengers from carrying loaded guns on Amtrak trains and carry-on baggage is not adequately screened - if at all.

Witherspoon indicated security personnel are not adequately posted on every train and no security was on board at the time of or before Aaron’s shooting. It said any security that may have been on board failed to act following reports of the shooting and Aaron’s injuries.

At the same time, the law group noted Amtrak does not warn customers of the risks associated with passengers carrying guns or risks associated with their lack of security measures regarding firearms.

To compete with air travel, Witherspoon said Amtrak purposefully minimizes security measures to ensure “less hassle” to paying customers. It said Amtrak believes heightened security would hinder the flow and timeliness of train travel and reduce its potential to compete with plane travel, downwardly affecting its bottom line.

The investigation also found no action had been taken before the shooting, which contradicts Amtrak’s own policies and procedures. It indicated the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. after Webb arrived, resulting in Aaron’s severe injuries and untimely death.

The law group said Amtrak employs 450 individuals tasked with security and safety. Had Amtrak followed its own policies and procedures, it said teh shooting would not have happened.

Not only did Amtrak fail to properly train employees or enforce its own workplace policies and procedures relevant to preventing the shooting and the risks associated with lax safety and security measures, but Witherspoon Law Group said it also failed to take adequate security measures to protect the premises - including but not limited to regular security detail and access controls - to prevent or deter violent crime.

