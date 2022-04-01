Dept. of Labor forms alliance with grain leaders to reduce fatalities and hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four organizations aim to reduce the injuries or fatalities that come from hazards in the farming industry as “Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week” is around the corner.

The U.S. Department of Labor states that 6 out of every 10 workers who get trapped in a grain bin do not survive. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has discovered that the fatal injury rate increased among Hispanic and Latino workers, from 4.2 per 100,000 full-time workers in 2019 to 4.5 in 2020. And the rate for all grain workers rests at 6.4% per 100,000.

To reduce the risks and improve the safety and health management systems, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, Grain Elevator and Processing Society, and the National Grain and Feed Association have formed an alliance to address the hazards for six years.

“Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week will bring industry professionals together to focus on how small changes can eliminate dangerous hazards and protect workers from serious injuries,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “This week can be a great first step, but it cannot be a one-time endeavor. Every employer should continuously inform, train, and look for ways to improve safety on their worksite so that workers are able to go home safely at the end of each day.”

To launch safety week, there will be a live bin safety demonstration on April 4 at the Eastern Nebraska Research Center in Mead, featuring success stories starting at 10 a.m. For 2022, the alliance partnered with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Events throughout the week include a daily interactive learning session online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. discussing weather safety, workplace wellness, electrical safety, personal protective equipment, and grain loading and unloading. The coalition created a video safety message for industry employers to learn how to participate in Safety Week.

The alliance has also created seven steps for operators to use when practicing safety:

Turn off/lockout equipment before entering a bin or performing maintenance.

Never walk down the grain to make it flow.

Test the air in the bin before entering.

Use a safety harness and anchored lifeline.

Place a trained observer outside of the bin in case of an emergency.

Do not enter a bin where grain is built up on the side.

Control the accumulation of grain dust through housekeeping.

The first Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week was in 2017, and since then, OSHA says that event has grown to provide resources and knowledge for others and expands partnerships with other organizations.

To register for the webinars or to learn more, click here.

To find live events in the area, click here.

