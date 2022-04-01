Advertisement

Crews extinguish fire early Friday at memorial site in southeast Topeka

Crews extinguished a blaze early Friday at a memorial site near S.E. 37th and Virginia in southeast Topeka.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were sent to a report of a blaze early Friday at a memorial site along a southeast Topeka street.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the memorial site, located near S.E. 37th and Virginia.

Initial reports indicated a memorial site near a curb was on fire.

Crews were reported to have the blaze out by around 5:55 a.m.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

