Crews extinguish fire early Friday at memorial site in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were sent to a report of a blaze early Friday at a memorial site along a southeast Topeka street.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the memorial site, located near S.E. 37th and Virginia.

Initial reports indicated a memorial site near a curb was on fire.

Crews were reported to have the blaze out by around 5:55 a.m.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

