Crews extinguish fire early Friday at memorial site in southeast Topeka
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were sent to a report of a blaze early Friday at a memorial site along a southeast Topeka street.
The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the memorial site, located near S.E. 37th and Virginia.
Initial reports indicated a memorial site near a curb was on fire.
Crews were reported to have the blaze out by around 5:55 a.m.
Additional details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.
