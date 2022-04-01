Advertisement

City of Topeka water safe to drink after brief period of cloudiness

Topeka Water Tower
Topeka Water Tower(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to City officials, the water in Topeka is still safe to drink, even after a brief period of cloudiness.

During the month of March, the City of Topeka says residents had higher-than-normal cloudiness in their city water.

The City said the cloudiness, officially referred to as turbidity, was caused by conditions of the Kansas River because of recent rainfall.

City staff self-reported the information to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, who considered the turbidity levels a minor violation.

The city noted staff and KDHE officials were in regular communication and agreed the water remained safe to drink throughout the period of turbidity.

“We are alerting the public to this information to be transparent, and to also assure them that the water in Topeka is safe to drink,” said Braxton Copley, Director of Utilities. “While turbidity temporarily exceeded normal levels, cloudiness does often occur after the first heavy rainfall of the year. I am very proud of our Utilities staff who worked tirelessly to resolve this situation.”

The City indicated turbidity levels were out of compliance with KDHE regulations for about 13 hours.

The City’s water remains in compliance with KDHE standards in every aspect staff said.

