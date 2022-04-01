Advertisement

Books delivered to Pauline South students that raised $14,000

Book Blast program provides Pauline South Intermediate School students with new books.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was an exciting day for students at one Topeka School.

Pauline South partnered with a company earlier this year to hold a fundraising challenge for their kids. By the end of January, the students had raised $14,000 dollars to buy new books for everyone. Friday, those books were delivered.

“It was like Christmas in here with all of them opening their packages and being able to get books,” Librarian Lisa Duncan said.

The school said that they were able to afford at least one book for every student.

