Advertisement

Bill to require pharmacy benefit manager licensures passed to Gov.’s desk

FILE
FILE((Source: KAIT))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has passed the Kansas Legislature which would require pharmacy benefit managers to be licensed to work in the Sunflower State rather than just a registration.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 28 which would regulate pharmacy benefit managers who operate in the Sunflower State.

The bill was passed in the House on Monday, March 21, with a 120 - 2 vote. It was approved with a unanimous vote in the Senate on Wednesday, March 30.

“Our office successfully fought at the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the authority of states to regulate pharmacy benefits managers, and I am encouraged Kansas is now exercising that authority,” Schmidt said. “At the attorney general’s office, we are holding PBMs accountable for unlawful business practices that have cost Kansas taxpayers tens of millions of dollars through public healthcare programs. This bill will provide similar protections for Kansans throughout our state, including many independent pharmacies. I commend legislators of both parties who worked together to get this job done.”

In 2020, the AG said he filed a U.S. Supreme Court brief in support of Arkansas’s authority to regulate PBMs. Later that year, he said the states prevailed in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and precedence was set.

In 2021, Schmidt said a settlement with Centene over its PBM services in the state Medicaid program, which recovered nearly $27.6 million for Kansas taxpayers.

The AG noted that additional investigations are ongoing.

The bill now awaits the signature of Governor Laura Kelly to become law.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron...
Police identify infant killed in Topeka homicide
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
FILE - concrete pouring
Manhattan man banned from doing business in Kansas after failure to complete projects

Latest News

FILE
RCPD warns drivers to beware of elk after truck hits 2
Olpe Chicken House
Rich history, homemade touch helps Olpe Chicken House to land Business of the Year
Midday in Kansas
The former Jumpin' Joes in Salina was vandalized recently.
Salina’s former Jumpin’ Joe’s sees over $50K loss in burglary, vandalization